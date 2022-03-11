Advertiser Webinars
Innovations in Hybrid Learning: How to Engage Students and Promote Institutional Success | Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 2PM ET

Hybrid programming introduces another dimension in teaching and engaging students. In this webinar for university leaders, innovators in the hybrid learning space will discuss how to leverage the hybrid classroom opportunity and navigate the challenges around making sure hybrid and online students feel engaged as individual learners and as part of the institution’s larger community.

