Advertiser Webinars

Join us for a webcast and hear from Dr. Amy Chasteen, Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at the University of Southern Mississippi, on how they are leveraging institutional aid to better support students and increase retention rates. Dr. Chasteen will share USM’s overall enrollment management goals and strategies, as well as how their financial aid data is able to inform and support student success and retention. Finally, Dr. Chasteen will discuss what they learned and what’s next on their broader analytics journey.