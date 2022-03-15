Academic Minute
Harnessing the Body’s Immune System for Better Wound Healing

How can we harness the body’s immune system to help with healing? In today’s Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week, Kara Spiller looks into one approach. Spiller is an associate professor in Drexel’s school of biomedical engineering, science and health systems. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

