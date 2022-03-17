Events | Inside Higher Ed

Enrollments in online programs have been growing at a time when the overall number of students in American colleges and universities has shrunk -- and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic, when many institutions shifted to virtual delivery methods out of necessity. Join Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman examine enrollment trends, strategies that institutions are embracing to attract and graduate online students and the approaches colleges are taking to ensure that their online programs are of the highest quality.