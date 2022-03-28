Advertiser Webinars

The higher education space is transforming rapidly, and there’s significant opportunity for leaders who position their institution to unlock the power of lifelong learning. Traditional enrollment in degree programming is falling rapidly and the demographic cliff suggests this is no short-term trend. At the same time, the number of adults who require access to postsecondary education is rising at a steady and significant trajectory. Join leaders from colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada to reflect on what major trends are reshaping the higher ed space and how institutions can leverage their continuing and workforce education units to position themselves for sustainable growth.