Events | Inside Higher Ed

In this webinar, you'll hear from Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman as they take a deep dive into the newly-released special report, “The Evolving Conversation About Quality in Online Learning,” which examines how the pandemic has reshaped both the practice and perceptions of online, hybrid and blended learning in postsecondary education. You’ll walk away better informed about changing student demands and expectations regarding online quality; growing institutional support and training for faculty members; how quality is judged in virtual learning, and who does the judging; and best practices for high-quality instruction, however it is delivered.