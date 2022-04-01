Advertiser Webinars

College campuses are opening back up, and event leaders find themselves increasingly tasked with organizing hybrid events, which combine in-person and virtual programming and delivery. But what does “hybrid” really mean? And what types of events should be hybrid? In this free webinar, hear from experts who specialize in college and university events from the University of Calgary and Utah State University as they discuss the role hybrid events can play in your overall events strategy and ways to create seamless experiences that equally engage both in-person and virtual audiences.