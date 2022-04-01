Advertiser Webinars

How do students, faculty and administrators at community colleges feel in spring of 2022? In the sixth installment of the Digital Learning Pulse Survey (DLPS) series, Bay View Analytics, Cengage, ACCT, ATD, OLC and PTK seek to answer that very question. This conversational webinar will examine the most recent results of the survey alongside personal experiences from a Beaver County Community College student and an Ivy Tech Community College administrator. In addition, we’ll receive the national community college perspective on the results from the leader of Achieving the Dream.