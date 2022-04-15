Academic Minute
Is There Life Out There—and How Would We Know?

Earth to space: Is anybody out there? In today’s Academic Minute, part of Cornell University College of Engineering Week, Elaine Petro details whether we’re getting closer to finding out. Petro is an assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Cornell. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 