Advertiser Webinars

International K12 high school graduates represent the single fastest growing segment of potential international undergraduate candidates for U.S. universities -- an especially noteworthy fact at a time when the industry is forecasting a 15% drop in domestic candidates for U.S. bachelor degree programs by 2030. As a result, it’s never been more crucial to build relationships with college counselors and advisors in international schools. In this webinar, BridgeU will moderate a panel discussion with international college counselors, representing a diverse range of backgrounds and responsibilities, shedding light on a "day in the life" of a 21st-century international school college counselor.