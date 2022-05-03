Advertiser Webinars
Indicators of Higher Education Equity in the United States: 2022 Historical Trends Report - “Reimagining Higher Education as a Human Right” | Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2PM ET

The eighth edition of the Indicators of Higher Education Equity in the United States: Historical Trend Report has arrived. Each year, the Pell Institute & PennAHEAD provide this free report that compiles historical statistics and challenges readers to answer fundamental questions about postsecondary enrollment, degree attainment and outcomes. We cordially invite you to join this year’s virtual release event to help us expand our national effort in reimagining access to higher education as a human right.

