Advertiser Webinars
Leveraging Authentic Student-Led Video to Drive Enrollments | Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 2PM ET

While the most selective schools in the country continue to increase their market share, others are asking, “how do we stand out and attract students in this new era of competition?” Hear enrollment experts from Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business and Springfield College discuss how they successfully converted prospective students into enrollees through showcasing the unique dynamics of their campus communities via authentic, student-driven videos. 

