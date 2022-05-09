Academic Minute
Studying Human ‘Flocking’ to Understand Collective Behavior

Animals aren’t the only ones who flock together. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Brown University Week, William Warren explores why we do, too. Warren is Chancellor’s Professor of Cognitive, Linguistic and Psychological Sciences at Brown. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

