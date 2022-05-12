Events | Inside Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed’s newly-released "2022 Survey of College and University Chief Academic Officers" found most provosts indicate that the academic health of their institution is either good or excellent, and that changes made during the pandemic have not negatively impacted the academic quality of their institution. No provosts indicate that academic health is failing at their institutions, and 54% rate it as good. Join Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman to explore this and other key findings from the survey during a free webcast on Wednesday, June 8, at 2PM ET.