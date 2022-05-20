Advertiser Webinars
Exploring Flexible Education Models for Student and Institutional Success | Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 2PM ET

Join Logitech, the Senior Director of Academic Technology Services from Portland State University and the Customer Experience Leader from Steelcase to discover how one of the nation's most innovative universities modernized its classrooms to support new learning models and adapted its administrative spaces to optimize hybrid work. We'll also introduce hybrid teaching and learning environments built upon research and workspace design to inspire institutional leaders on their digital transformation journeys.

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 