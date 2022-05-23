Events | Inside Higher Ed
Educating and Supporting the Whole Student | Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2PM ET
May 23, 2022 - 1:57pm

Join Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman, as they discuss the news articles and essays in the collection, "Educating and Supporting the Whole Student," which explores the multiple ways that institutions, instructors and staff members changed their policies, practices and approaches to meet students’ noncognitive needs and help them develop as fully as possible.

