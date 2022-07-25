Academic Minute
Why Exorcism Won’t Go Away

Most beliefs from the Dark Ages have fallen into history, but not all. In today's Academic Minute, Texas State University's Joseph P. Laycock determines why one is staying with us. Laycock is an associate professor of religious studies at Texas State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

