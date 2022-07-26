Advertiser Webinars

Shifts in demographics continue to challenge institutions eager to increase enrollment. While many strategies exist, increased attention is being placed on engaging adult learners—those interested in degree completion, supplemental education, professional advancement and lifelong learning. But how do you find best-fit adults for your programs? Advanced analytics might be the solution you're looking for. In this lively, moderated conversation, the featured speakers will share their insights on the nuances involved in capturing the attention of this specific audience and the best tactics to identify, engage and enroll eager-to-learn but hard-to-find adult learners.