Advertiser Webinars

Across the globe, countries are struggling to achieve economic recovery as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated the deprivations targeted by the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As higher education institutions have no immunity to their nations’ economic downturns, institutions across the globe are also developing programs and partnerships to recover. Hear from a diverse panel to discover innovative and impactful cross-border collaborations that advance both the SDGs and the goals of their institutions and organizations. Further, attendees will take away practical tips to assist them in developing global partnerships.