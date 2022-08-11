Events | Inside Higher Ed

This webcast will feature Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman, who will discuss news and opinion articles featured in the newly-released compilation, "Preparing Professors for a More Digital World," which examines the current landscape for digital innovation in higher education and the faculty role in enabling it. Topics that will be further explored in the webcast include, faculty and student perspectives on technology’s role in learning, new initiatives aimed at strengthening faculty preparation for new modes of teaching and advice for campus leaders about best practices.