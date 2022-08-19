Academic Minute
Seeking the Best Diet for Patients With Crohn’s

Those suffering from Crohn’s disease want to know: What should we eat? In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Week, Dr. Maria Abreu explores the best diet for this affliction. Dr. Abreu is a professor of medicine and professor of microbiology and immunology and director of the Crohn’s & Colitis Center at Miami. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

