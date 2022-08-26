Academic Minute
They’re Everywhere! The Pervasiveness of Threatening Groups

Do people exaggerate the presence of certain groups that are seen as threatening? In today’s Academic Minute, Cornell University’s Jacqueline Rifkin draws a comparison to nonthreatening groups. Rifkin is an assistant professor of marketing at Cornell. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

