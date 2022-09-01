Events | Inside Higher Ed

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation supported the work this year of the Postsecondary Value Commission, which came up with a new way to evaluate colleges. It focuses on the experience of students, and especially of minority students, of women and of those from low-income backgrounds. Join Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman, as they discuss the articles and essays in the newly-released compilation, "Measuring the Value of Higher Education," which examines the efforts of the Gates Foundation, and of other groups to judge the value of higher education.