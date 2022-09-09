Academic Minute
Bill Names: It’s All About Marketing

What’s in a name? In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Florida’s Angela Bradbery says when it comes to politics, it can matter quite a bit. Bradbery is the Frank Karel Endowed Chair in Public Interest Communications at Florida. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

