Advertiser Webinars

The State of Academic Operations & Student Success | Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2PM ET

How do institutions run their academic processes such as managing curriculum changes, publishing the course catalog and projecting academic program demand? How do inefficiencies in these processes impact students? Learn how other institutions are tackling these issues based on results from two of AACRAO’s recent surveys. Coursedog CEO, Justin Wenig and AACRAO’s Director of Research, Dr. Wendy Kilgore will walk participants through the survey results and key trends uncovered.

