Advertiser Webinars

The past few years have tested the resilience of virtually every industry. For higher ed institutions, the tests have come in the form of new educational models, decreased enrollment, greater internal resource constraints and more. During this webinar, you’ll learn about case studies from a range of national colleges and universities on post-pandemic marketing and recruiting strategies, specific tactics and lessons to reach new markets and promote better enrollment and retention results and how institutions are adopting technology to maximize financial and student success on campus.