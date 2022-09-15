Ep.88: The Public’s Growing Concerns About Higher Ed’s ‘Value’

Americans aren’t doubting its importance, but they’re asking harder questions about whether it’s worth the time and money.

For decades, colleges and universities enjoyed almost unquestioned public support as some of America’s most important institutions. Like most institutions, they’ve been knocked off that pedestal in recent years, amid growing questions not about whether higher education remains important but whether it’s available, affordable and valuable enough.

This week’s episode of The Key is the first in a three-part series on the concept of “value” in higher education, made possible by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The topic has gotten increasing attention as college prices and student debt continue to rise and policy makers develop data showing the return on investment for specific academic programs.

Today’s episode looks at several recent surveys of public attitudes about higher education. Participants include Sophie Nguyen, senior policy analyst with New America’s Education Program, which publishes Varying Degrees and numerous other surveys about higher education; David Schleifer, vice president and director of research at Public Agenda, a national research organization; and Natasha Quadlin, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and co-author of Who Should Pay? Higher Education, Responsibility, and the Public, published this year by the Russell Sage Foundation.  

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman.

This episode was made possible by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation


Follow Us On Apple Podcasts   Google Podcasts   Stitcher   Spotify  

More Episodes

Ep.87: Colleges’ Financial Situations and Institutional Transformation

Do higher ed leaders have an overly rosy view of what’s ahead for their campuses?

Ep.86: Reprise: Mergers and Major Cross-College Collaborations

Recent developments make this conversation about strategic alliances between institutions timely.

Ep.85: Reading the Tea Leaves on the College Enrollment Drop

This week’s episode of The Key explores the 7.5 percent decline that college enrollments have suffered since the pandemic, with a focus on community colleges that enroll working learners and first-generation students, which have been especially hard hit.

Ep.84: Defining the Role of Digital Learning on Campus

This week’s episode explores how a range of institutions are altering their approach – and not – to the student experience.

Ep.83: What Colleges and Instructors Need From Ed-Tech Companies

How to be partners, not vendors.

Ep.82: What Have We Learned About Digital Learning?

This week’s episode explores how recent faculty and student experiences have altered their interest in using technology in learning, and how colleges are responding.

Ep.81: The Top Federal Higher Ed Policy Maker Speaks

This week’s episode features an interview with Under Secretary James Kvaal about student debt forgiveness, Pell Grants and partisanship.

Ep.80: The Evolving Conversation About Quality in Online Learning

This week's episode examines our new report on the pandemic's impact on efforts to deliver high-quality virtual instruction. 

Ep.79: Withholding Transcripts to Collect Student Debt

This week’s episode explores federal scrutiny of college policies that may punish students who owe money – and possible alternatives to those approaches.

Ep.78: Dropping the Degree as a Hiring Requirement

This week’s episode looks at one state government’s decision to stop requiring a bachelor’s degree for nearly half of its jobs, and the implications for higher education.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 