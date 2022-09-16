Events | Inside Higher Ed

Student mental health is one of the most difficult and pressing issues facing colleges and universities today. Having largely ignored the issue for years, but now in the wake of the pandemic, higher education must develop a holistic approach to engage and retain its students. This webcast will examine how institutions can better ensure all students have the support and opportunities they need to thrive inside and outside the classroom. Hear from current higher education professionals about their research on this topic and the strategies they are finding that foster a culture of student wellbeing on campus.

