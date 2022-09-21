Ep.89: How Federal and State Policies Judge Colleges ‘Value’

This week’s episode explores what’s driving the trend and whether an overdependence on economic outcomes can lead to unintended consequences.

As recently as a decade ago, the concept of “value” rarely found its way into discussions about federal and state policymaking about higher education. Now it’s unusual to hear a meaningful conversation that doesn’t raise the issue.

This week’s episode of The Key, the second in a three-part series on the value of higher education, examines how politicians and policy makers are responding to growing public doubt about the value of colleges and credentials by defining and trying to measure whether individual institutions and academic programs are benefiting consumers. 

Guests include Clare McCann, who until last month was a key member of the Biden administration’s higher education policy team, and is now higher education fellow at Arnold Ventures; Will Doyle, a professor of higher education at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College, who studies the government’s role in higher education; and Ernest Ezeugo, a federal policy strategy officer at Lumina Foundation who previously worked at Young Invincibles and the State Higher Education Executive Officers association.

They discuss how the concept of value is factoring into state and federal policy, what’s driving that trend, and whether an overdependence on economic outcomes can lead to unintended consequences.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman

This episode was made possible by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Follow Us On Apple Podcasts   Google Podcasts   Stitcher   Spotify  

More Episodes

Ep.88: The Public’s Growing Concerns About Higher Ed’s ‘Value’

Americans aren’t doubting its importance, but they’re asking harder questions about whether it’s worth the time and money.

Ep.87: Colleges’ Financial Situations and Institutional Transformation

Do higher ed leaders have an overly rosy view of what’s ahead for their campuses?

Ep.86: Reprise: Mergers and Major Cross-College Collaborations

Recent developments make this conversation about strategic alliances between institutions timely.

Ep.85: Reading the Tea Leaves on the College Enrollment Drop

This week’s episode of The Key explores the 7.5 percent decline that college enrollments have suffered since the pandemic, with a focus on community colleges that enroll working learners and first-generation students, which have been especially hard hit.

Ep.84: Defining the Role of Digital Learning on Campus

This week’s episode explores how a range of institutions are altering their approach – and not – to the student experience.

Ep.83: What Colleges and Instructors Need From Ed-Tech Companies

How to be partners, not vendors.

Ep.82: What Have We Learned About Digital Learning?

This week’s episode explores how recent faculty and student experiences have altered their interest in using technology in learning, and how colleges are responding.

Ep.81: The Top Federal Higher Ed Policy Maker Speaks

This week’s episode features an interview with Under Secretary James Kvaal about student debt forgiveness, Pell Grants and partisanship.

Ep.80: The Evolving Conversation About Quality in Online Learning

This week's episode examines our new report on the pandemic's impact on efforts to deliver high-quality virtual instruction. 

Ep.79: Withholding Transcripts to Collect Student Debt

This week’s episode explores federal scrutiny of college policies that may punish students who owe money – and possible alternatives to those approaches.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 