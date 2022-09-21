This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features Kimberly Timpf, director of impact at Vector Solutions. In a conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Timpf discusses Vector’s AlcoholEdu program, which provides training aimed at preventing risky drinking and other drug use. Find out more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

