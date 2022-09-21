Academic Minute
Virtual Reality Can Boost Firms’ New Product Development

Virtual reality can be a tough sell for businesses outside the tech bubble. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Münster’s Sebastian Hohenberg explains why that might change. Hohenberg is a full professor in the school of business and economics at Münster, in Germany. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 