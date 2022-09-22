Advertiser Webinars
How the Great Resignation is Impacting Higher Education | Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 2PM ET

Higher education isn’t immune to current employment trends like the Great Resignation or Quiet Quitting. When it comes to attracting and retaining your top talent, listening, understanding and acting on employee feedback has never been more critical. Join us for a panel discussion with subject matter experts from across higher education to learn more about why employee experience matters in higher education, key employee trends impacting higher education and steps to improve employee engagement on your campus.

 

