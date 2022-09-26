Academic Minute
Is Physically Risky Heroism a ‘Guy Thing’?

Is physically risky heroism a “guy thing”? In today’s Academic Minute, Knox College’s Frank McAndrew explores why men feel the need for physical bravery more often. McAndrew is the Cornelia H. Dudley Professor of Psychology at Knox. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

