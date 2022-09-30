Events | Inside Higher Ed
The Engaged (and Supported) Professor | Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 2PM ET
September 30, 2022 - 9:18am

Tune in to hear deep dive report author Kristi DePaul and Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman discuss the newly-released deep dive report, "The Engaged (and Supported) Professor," which examines the increased recognition for faculty support and development and the steps institutions, departments and individual professors can take to ensure faculty success.

