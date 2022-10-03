Academic Minute
Music’s Power for People With Dementia

Helping those in eldercare environments have good quality of life is important. In today’s Academic Minute, Pennsylvania State University’s Daniel George explores one way to do so. George is an associate professor in the department of humanities and public health sciences at the Penn State’s College of Medicine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 