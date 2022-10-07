Events | Inside Higher Ed

On Oct. 31, the U.S. Supreme Court hears the oral arguments in two cases against Harvard University and UNC-Chapel Hill concerning affirmative action in higher education. Join Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman, on Nov. 1, at noon ET, for a special Insider webcast to hear their take on the court's questions and interactions during these oral arguments. Gain a better understanding of what could lie ahead for higher education for the 2023-24 admission season and beyond.

Insider members, log in and click below to register.

Want to attend this exclusive webcast? Learn more about our Insider Membership Program. Click here to join today.