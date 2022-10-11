Events | Inside Higher Ed
Technology and Student Success – Meeting Everyone’s Needs | Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2PM ET
October 11, 2022 - 12:46am

These days colleges care about all students succeeding, even those who face long odds at success. It is crucial, given today's demographics, that colleges reach every student. Hear speakers Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman discuss today's demographics, and how colleges need to focus not just on recruiting minority students, but graduating them; the differences in technology available to wealthier and not-so-wealthy students and some of the approaches colleges are taking to helping all students succeed.

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 