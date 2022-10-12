Advertiser Webinars
Admin, Faculty and Student Perspectives on Digital Learning in Fall 2022 | Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2PM ET

Join us on November 1st at 2pm ET to hear the results of the Fall 2022 Digital Learning Pulse Survey. The survey covers how attitudes and perspectives on digital teaching and learning have shifted from the start of the pandemic, how student, faculty and administrative leaders in both two- and four-year institutions feel about their experiences today and how to effectively support digital teaching and learning. The expert panel will share their perspectives on the findings and personal stories of their own experiences.

