Events | Inside Higher Ed

The availability and use of data have reshaped virtually every sector of our economy and society. This trend came comparatively late to higher education, but it is here, and here to stay, with significant implications for students, employees, institutions and policy makers. Hear speakers Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman share ways that colleges and universities are marshaling the vast data at their disposal to bolster student and institutional success, along with strategies for protecting student privacy and other efforts to ensure ethical and equitable use of technology tools that gather data.