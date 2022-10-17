Events | Inside Higher Ed
Data’s Role in Student and Institutional Success | Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2PM ET
October 17, 2022 - 5:49pm

The availability and use of data have reshaped virtually every sector of our economy and society. This trend came comparatively late to higher education, but it is here, and here to stay, with significant implications for students, employees, institutions and policy makers. Hear speakers Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman share ways that colleges and universities are marshaling the vast data at their disposal to bolster student and institutional success, along with strategies for protecting student privacy and other efforts to ensure ethical and equitable use of technology tools that gather data. 

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 