Advertiser Webinars
Optimizing Digital Strategies for Higher Education Events | Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 2PM ET

Hosting engaging events that connect with the broad collegiate community in meaningful, valuable ways has never been more important. The University of Michigan has responded by differentiating itself digitally to better engage with its many audiences. Join us for a lively discussion with The University of Michigan leaders to hear how they are designing a coordinated approach for a decentralized institution, empowering staff with self-service tools and guidance and rethinking the digital event experience based on lessons learned.

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 