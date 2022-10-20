Advertiser Webinars

Join us for this webcast, and hear VP of IT and CIO Jack Suess, and Deputy CIO and Associate Provost for Analytics Bob Carpenter share more about the history of University of Maryland, Baltimore Campus​'s analytics initiatives and why they decided to make a strategic change with their most recent technology investments. They’ll also present innovations in data science and how they are using the data and new retention models to identify specific students at risk, intervene and improve their retention numbers.