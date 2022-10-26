Ep.92: Looking Back at DIY U and Ahead, With Anya Kamenetz

How far have we traveled on a path to a more flexible, open and equitable learner ecosystem?

In 2010, a book called DIY U: Edupunks, Edupreneurs and the Coming Transformation of Higher Education envisioned a wholesale shift in how people learned. More than a decade later, how has that panned out?

This week’s episode features a conversation with Anya Kamenetz, the author and journalist who in 2010 tapped into an emerging set of issues around student debt, rapid technological change and political upheaval to lay out a portrait of a world in which individuals could learn when and how they wanted and be far less dependent on instructors and institutions.

She discusses the current landscape and what she got right and wrong 12 years ago. 

This episode was made possible by Kaplan

