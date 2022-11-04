Advertiser Webinars

In a new survey (Source: 2022 CHLOE 7 Report), chief online officers predicted that by 2025, programs and courses that mix on-campus and online learning experiences would become the norm for undergraduate students, graduate students and adult learners. As a result, institutions will need to develop a learning-first strategy, regardless of the modality, that helps students achieve their learning objectives. On this webcast, join a panel discussion that will engage institutional and sector leaders on the impact of distance education on recruitment, enrollment and retention, along with implications for student success and access and equity initiatives.