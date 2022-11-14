Events | Inside Higher Ed

Attend this webcast to get an in-depth roundup of the pressing issues likely to define higher education in 2023. Hear Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman’s take on the matters that higher ed leaders must once again prioritize and those they may have never imagined planning for but must do so now. This webcast will cover topics such as the potential impact of the Supreme Court’s decisions on higher ed admissions, the ways that inflation and a global recession will shape institutional operations, the results of the mid-term elections and what comes next and much more.