Events | Inside Higher Ed
Securing Talent for Tomorrow: Can Higher Ed Still Attract the Best and Brightest? | Monday, December 5, 2022 at 4PM ET
November 17, 2022 - 5:55pm

In an age when the challenges in hiring new employees have only been growing, what can colleges and universities do to attract younger and underrepresented people to work in higher education? Inside Higher Ed will host a special webcast featuring three higher education experts who will discuss the current state of obtaining and retaining campus talent, the hidden drivers behind major employment trends and the innovative ways that hiring managers and HR teams can improve both their ability to build an institution’s most effective and dedicated workforce for the future.

