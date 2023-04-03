There are still stories from World War II that need to be told. In today’s Academic Minute, Sarah Abreveya Stein of the University of California, Los Angeles, takes us to the Algerian Sahara to listen to voices of the past. Stein is professor of history, Sady and Ludwig Kahn Director of the Alan D. Leve Center for Jewish Studies, and Viterbi Family Chair in Mediterranean Jewish Studies at UCLA. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.