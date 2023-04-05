Live Updates Columbia Faculty Split on Center in Tel Aviv
Dirty Diapers and the COVID-19 Vaccination

Mothers may be protecting their babies against COVID-19 by passing along antibodies. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Florida's Joseph Larkin III describes the process. Larkin is an associate professor of microbiology and cell science at Florida. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

