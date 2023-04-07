Live Updates American U Students Petition for Narcan After Overdose
Academic Minute
One Size Doesn’t Fit All: An AI Approach to Healthier Eating

AI has been getting mixed press lately, but can it help us become healthier? In today’s Academic Minute, Johns Hopkins University’s Kimia Ghobadi considers algorithms and diets. Ghobadi is a John C. Malone Assistant Professor in the department of civil and systems engineering at Hopkins’s Whiting School of Engineering and associate director of its Center for Systems Science and Engineering. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

