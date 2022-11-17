-
Confessions of a Community College Dean
In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.
Title
If You Were Grand Poobah for a Day...
What would you change?
When I need inspiration, I turn to my wise and worldly readers.
Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that the skies open up and somehow – pick your creation myth – you’re anointed as Grand Poobah of Higher Education in your state for a day. In your capacity as GPHE, you are granted the authority to change one policy on a permanent basis, and everyone just has to live with it.
And no, it can’t be “I am Grand Poobah for life.” That’s cheating.
Further, for the sake of argument, let’s stipulate that you are public-spirited and you want to do the right thing. You want your state to be better off for your time as GPHE.
What would you enact? What would be your legacy?
Bonus points to answers that include possible unintended consequences. “Be careful what you wish for” is always good advice.
As always, I can be reached via email at deandad at gmail dot com, or, at least for the moment, on Twitter at at-sign deandad. The answers that catch my eye will be featured in upcoming posts.
Trending Stories
- Biology Professor Reportedly Told to Stop Teaching Gender
- New Details on Killings at U of Virginia
- New presidents or provosts: Chamberlain Cumberlands Fielding Marist Princeton Seminary South Mountai…
- Princeton Supports Professor Who Apologized for Slur
- More Than a Third of Student Affairs Workers Looking to Quit
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- The secrets of supporting successful student start-ups
- How can we help academia produce more women entrepreneurs?
- How to train university staff to become anti-racist agents of change
- Lessons learned in creating and using innovative social media strategies
- A collective action framework to help Ukraine’s universities survive and rebuild
Most Shared Stories
- Professor's murder on campus raises urgent safety questions
- Cabrini University makes public appeal for partnerships
- Academic integrity issues are not race-neutral (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 'Low-effort' interventions can combat student cheating
- William & Mary professors cry secrecy on data school, more
on ‘Regular and Substantive Interaction’