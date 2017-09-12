The Everything Notebook: On Keeping a Notebook in the Digital Age

Nue Lee is a PhD student in Higher Education at the University of Michigan. You can find her on Twitter @thesisthreads or on her personal blog.

Although there has been recent research, even from my own department, about the power of the pen, the importance of keeping a notebook in the digital age cannot be ignored. We live in an era where we are often bombarded with information, overloaded to the point of distraction with saturation and excess. The best tactic is to arm yourself with techniques to conquer the information overload.

As a graduate student, I have developed a system to organize and store information to be easily accessible across multiple devices, even in the moments when I am on the go, to prepare myself for two things:



1) the culmination of my doctoral program: the dissertation, and

2) to be job market-ready when I obtain my degree.



I call it, “The Everything Notebook.” The Everything Notebook is a collection of everything I need to meet these two objectives while storing only the relevant information to combat information overload. The intentionality is to have this information at your fingertips to reference, make connections across different areas, and draw new ideas to work towards achieving your objectives and outcomes. Here are three simple steps on how to get started with organizing your information to better focus on desired objectives and outcomes.

Step 1: Select your digital notebook. There is a variety of software and apps to create digital notebooks. I primarily use OneNote; here’s a template to get started (feel free to download and customize this as you like). Evernote is also a great option that graduate students have used to organize their thesis work in a similar format to the Everything Notebook. GradHackers and I also love DevonTHINK, which is a robust information management program. All these programs have powerful search capabilities and built-in organization systems such as tagging. They can also store and link information and may be synced across different devices. If you are not familiar with any of these, test drive them and see which one may best fit your needs. If you are already using one, how does the structure of the Everything Notebook fit into how you are currently using the software?

Step 2: Create a system for organizing your information. Organization systems will differ from one individual to the next depending on your objectives and outcomes. Here is a quick overview of the running tabs in my Everything Notebook where I keep only the essential information I need and will reference regularly:

Curriculum Vitae : This space currently serves two functions: 1) to store items to update my CV and 2) a list of opportunities or intended activities to research to add later.

: This space currently serves two functions: 1) to store items to update my CV and 2) a list of opportunities or intended activities to research to add later. People : Speaking of CVs, I like to collect CVs of individuals in my field, university, school, and department. I keep them all here. This section is essentially my Rolodex. It helps me to keep track of my network. Having CVs on hand also helps me directly search for articles or books from individuals to add to my growing personal library.

: Speaking of CVs, I like to collect CVs of individuals in my field, university, school, and department. I keep them all here. This section is essentially my Rolodex. It helps me to keep track of my network. Having CVs on hand also helps me directly search for articles or books from individuals to add to my growing personal library. Resources : I keep a running list of reviews and suggestions for guides, hardware and software, books, websites, blogs, and ways to improve my workflow.

: I keep a running list of reviews and suggestions for guides, hardware and software, books, websites, blogs, and ways to improve my workflow. Project Management : A continuously updated and referenced section on how to best utilize my time and meet project deadlines while still managing self-care and a healthy lifestyle (subsections include values, goals, process management, action plan, reverse calendar, and task management).

: A continuously updated and referenced section on how to best utilize my time and meet project deadlines while still managing self-care and a healthy lifestyle (subsections include values, goals, process management, action plan, reverse calendar, and task management). Reading and Literature : A great place to snip articles and blog posts of latest research, so I can find the scholarly article at a later time. Organized by categories of theoretical, empirical, and methodological.

: A great place to snip articles and blog posts of latest research, so I can find the scholarly article at a later time. Organized by categories of theoretical, empirical, and methodological. Research Action : A collection of ways to think about validity, reliability, generalizability in my research as well as the data collection process, analysis, synthesis, and presentation.

: A collection of ways to think about validity, reliability, generalizability in my research as well as the data collection process, analysis, synthesis, and presentation. Presenting : Presenting is an important aspect of a junior scholar’s contribution to their field so keeping a running list of where and when to present is important, particularly looking at proposal deadlines to plan ahead. This is also a great place to store sessions from conferences and collect papers you may have requested from presenters.

: Presenting is an important aspect of a junior scholar’s contribution to their field so keeping a running list of where and when to present is important, particularly looking at proposal deadlines to plan ahead. This is also a great place to store sessions from conferences and collect papers you may have requested from presenters. Publishing : Stores document advice, plans, resources, and details related to publishing and academic journals.

: Stores document advice, plans, resources, and details related to publishing and academic journals. Writing: The largest section that stores information on the zero draft, prewriting, outlining, brainstorming, annotating, note taking, concept and mind mapping, and free writing.

Step 3: Include a “spark file.” I was first introduced into the idea of a spark file by Steven Johnson in his series, “The Writing Room.” Johnson asserted that most good ideas come into our minds as hunches: small fragments of a larger idea, hints and intimations. He states:

“The problem with hunches is that it's incredibly easy to forget them, precisely because they're not fully-baked ideas. You're reading an article, and a little spark of an idea pops into your head, but by the time you've finished the article, you're checking your email, or responding to some urgent request from your colleague, and the next thing you know, you've forgotten the hunch for good. And even the ones that you do manage to retain often don't turn out to be useful to you for months or years, which gives you countless opportunities to lose track of them.”

The solution is to maintain a single document to store all your hunches: ideas for articles, presentations, the dissertation, publications, and other writing projects, even books. This is your spark file. Keeping a spark file is essential to the Everything Notebook and simple to do: in a section, keep a single, chronological list. I have diligently kept a spark file during the first year of my doctoral program, and I am amazed at how I am forming concrete ideas and steps in my research and scholarship.

The chronological list is essential to the process because it forces you to scroll through the whole list each time you want to add something new. About every other month (times may vary from every 30 days to at the end of each semester), I revisit my entire spark file from top to bottom, musing over old ideas and potentially combining them with new thoughts. I see patterns within my spark file that solidifies my ever-growing knowledge base. It certainly is brainstorming with past versions of yourself, and together, new ideas are formed. These emerging patterns of thoughts show my growth as a learner and scholar and that even combats the imposter syndrome I have as a PhD student.

These are all the components that I currently have framed in the Everything Notebook. I would not be surprised if many of you are already implementing a similar system to keep yourself organized in this digital age where we binge-watch whole seasons of TV shows on Netflix. I take my Everything Notebook everywhere with me and because it is synced to the cloud, there is no need to worry about losing it. The organization is flexible and will likely change as I progress in my PhD program. I will continue to tailor it to fit my objectives and outcomes. That is the beauty of an Everything Notebook.

